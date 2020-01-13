Senior Samuel Kanne is the son of Jenny and Dave Kanne of Winona. Samuel describes himself as hardworking, kind, adventurous and energetic and he lists Math and Science as his favorite subjects. Samuel is active in WSHS football, basketball and baseball and he says that his mom and dad are his role models. Faculty and staff describe Samuel as intelligent, involved, kind, positive and a leader. He has a great attitude and is an excellent role model, they say. After graduation, Samuel plans to play football at Bemidji State University. His advice to students is: “Stay focused and stay on task.”
Senior Taylor Sanchez is the daughter of Chris and Tammi Sanchez of Winona. Taylor describes herself as friendly, outgoing and caring and she lists math and English as her favorite subjects. Taylor enjoys hanging out with family and friends and she says that her role models are her parents, her aunts and uncles and her grandparents. Faculty and staff describe Taylor as hardworking, kind, helpful, positive and willing to try anything. She is a great student and a mentor to others, they say. After graduation, Taylor plans to earn her general education classes at Minnesota State Southeast in Winona and earn a Business Degree at Winona State University. Her advice to students is: “Think smarter, not harder.”
