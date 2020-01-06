Senior Kole Koehler is the son of Kiel and Jennifer Koehler of Winona. Kole describes himself as hard-working, friendly, kind and always willing to help others. He lists math and science as his favorite subjects. Kole is active in WSHS Nordic Skiing and Mountain Biking and he enjoys racing go-karts. Kole says that his role model is his Grandpa Pete. Faculty and staff describe Kole as dedicated, positive, respectful, hardworking and committed to learning. He has an awesome personality and is a role model for his peers, they say. After graduation, Kole plans to attend Winona State University for composite materials engineering. His advice to students is: “Build good relationships with teachers and keep up to date on your assignments.”
Senior Jillian Frederickson is the daughter of Larry and Penny Frederickson of Winona. Jillian describes herself as outgoing and she enjoys talking to people, learning new things and entertaining people. Jillian is team captain and plays offense on the WSHS Adaptive Floor Hockey Team and she sings the National Anthem before special athletic competition every year. Jillian lists art and science as her favorite subjects and she says that her role model is her teacher Kellie Holte. Faculty and staff describe Jillian as friendly, responsible, fun, hardworking and a leader in her class. She has a positive attitude and loves being a Winhawk, they say. After graduation, Jillian plans to possibly get a job at Hy-Vee helping people in her community. Her advice to students is: “Always be nice to others and don’t be afraid to try something new.”
