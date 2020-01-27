Senior Hunter Esch is the son of Matt and Amy Esch of Winona. Hunter describes himself as kind, hardworking, athletic and smart and he lists social studies and biology as his favorite classes. Hunter is active in WSHS soccer, works at Midtown Foods and he enjoys fishing and hanging out with friends. Hunter says his parents and coaches are his role models. Faculty and staff describe Hunter as outgoing, kind, polite, helpful and responsible. He is a good student who works well with others, they say. After graduation, Hunter plans to attend Winona State University. His advice to students is: "Enjoy high school while it lasts, it’ll go by fast."
Senior Stephanie Zhong is the daughter of Yenny Qiu and Simon Zhong of Panama and the niece of her guardians Wun Sung Li and Hong Ying Zhong of Winona. Stephanie describes herself as optimistic, ambitious and responsible and she lists science and art as her favorite subjects. Stephanie enjoys hiking and spending time with family and friends and she says that her mom and dad are her role models. Faculty and staff describe Stephanie as friendly, polite, hardworking, kind and nice. She is a delightful young woman with a positive attitude, they say. After graduation, Stephanie plans to attend college to pursue a career in medical science. Her advice to students is: "Don’t be too hard on yourself. Sometimes we fail at things, but it’s OK."
