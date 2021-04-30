Winona Senior High Winhawks of the Week

Senior Alex Charles is the son of John Charles and Dawn Schroeder of Winona. Alex describes himself as motivated, energetic, funny and bright and he lists Human Anatomy and Biochemistry as his favorite subjects. Alex enjoys building Legos, playing hockey, filming videos for the Tech Nest and playing his Saxophone and he says that his role model is Ben Shapiro. Faculty and staff describe Alex as dedicated, outgoing, positive, goal-oriented and a school leader. He is full of Winhawk Spirit and is an absolute joy to work with, they say. After graduation, Alex plans to earn a Pre-Medicine Major at Winona State University and his advice to students is: “Build as many relationships with students and staff as possible. It’s amazing, after four short years, how much those relationships will mean to you.”

Senior Emma Heinert is the daughter of Becky and Jon Heinert of Winona. Emma describes herself as determined, optimistic and open-minded and she lists Human Anatomy and History as her favorite subjects. Emma is active in Tennis, Basketball, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and work and she says that her family and parents are her role models. Faculty and staff describe Emma as responsible, very mature, super kind, hardworking and a role model for other students. She is a great person who goes above and beyond in everything that she does, they say. After graduation, Emma plans to major in Biomedical and Health Sciences at UW-River Falls and play on their Tennis Team and later attend Physician’s Assistant School. Her advice to students is: “Study hard because it pays off. Also, don’t be afraid to talk to new people because you never know what you may have in common with them.”