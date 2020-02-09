Senior Sean Mohan is the son of Kris Sather and Andy Mohan of Winona. Sean describes himself as smart, competitive, determined and funny, and he lists psychology and statistics as his favorite subjects. Sean is active in WSHS football, basketball and baseball, and he enjoys hanging out with family and friends. Sean says that his mom is his role model. Faculty and staff describe Sean as kind, hardworking, involved, responsible and polite. He is an intelligent young man with a positive attitude, they say. After graduation, Sean plans to attend a four-year college. His advice to students is: “Embrace the relationships and time you have in high school because it goes by quick and it’s really the last time that you will be a kid.”
Senior Anni Skillicorn is the daughter of Brad and Kelly Skillicorn of Winona. Anni describes herself as punctual, hardworking and independent, and she lists American government and any history class as her favorite subjects. Anni is active in WSHS cross country, Nordic skiing and track, and she says that her parents are her role models. Faculty and staff describe Anni as kind, athletic, friendly, involved and exceedingly responsible. She is a fabulous young woman with an excellent work ethic, they say. After graduation, Anni plans to run cross country and track for Northern Michigan University and major in political science with a minor in environmental studies. Her advice to students is: “Take Honors English 9.”
