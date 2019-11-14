Senior Kaelah Simmons, daughter of Jeni and Ron Simmons of Winona, describes herself as responsible, positive and hardworking, and she lists English and anatomy as her favorite subjects. She is active in WSHS basketball, track and National Honor Society, and she works at HCO of Winona. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, and she says that her grandma is her role model. Faculty and staff describe Kaelah as friendly, creative, sweet, hardworking and a leader. She is a great student with a big heart, they say. After graduation, she plans to attend college for nursing. Her advice to students is: "Be yourself and get involved."
Senior Jaden Kramer, son of Kelly Schroeder and Jeff Kramer of Winona and is the stepson of Mike Schroeder of Winona. He describes himself as fun, enthusiastic and motivated, and he lists band and math as his favorite subjects. Jaden is involved in dance at the Dance Paradigm Dance Project, and he plays volleyball at Kasson Mantorville and he says that his role models are his parents and his sister Tawni. Faculty and staff describe Jaden as hardworking, passionate, polite, fun and kind to everyone. He is an excellent student with an enthusiastic attitude, they say. After graduation, Jaden plans to attend college to major in business or psychology. His advice to students is: "Be yourself and work hard to accomplish your goals."
