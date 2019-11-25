Senior Jack Rutkowski is the son of Amanda and Mike Durnen of Winona and Dennis and Andrea Rutkowski of Winona. Jack describes himself as hardworking, accountable, dependable and a team player and he lists economics and personal finance as his favorite subjects. Jack plays WSHS football and enjoys lifting weights and spending time with family. He says that his role models are his parents, stepparents and his boss at Lakeview Drive Inn, John Glowczewski. Faculty and staff describe Jack as hardworking, nice, kind, helpful and motivated. He is a good student with a positive attitude, they say. After graduation, Jack plans to attend post-secondary education and his advice to students is: “Don’t take high school for granted, and don’t be afraid to take advice. Establish a strong work ethic in high school.”
Senior Nicole Banicki is the daughter of Dawn and Jeff Banicki of Winona. Nicole describes herself as hardworking, kind-hearted, passionate and a positive leader and she lists math and choir as her favorite subjects. Nicole is captain of the WSHS Dance Team. manager of the Volleyball Team, active in National Honor Society, LINK Crew, Knowledge Bowl and Chamber Singers and she works at Walmart. Nicole says that her role models are Kelly Hein and her dance coaches, Allison Gruber-Trocinski and Kaylah Pask. Faculty and staff describe Nicole as responsible, fun, polite, intelligent and a leader. She is an awesome student and a role model for young woman, they say. After graduation, Nicole plans to attend college to major in Secondary Mathematics and Mass Communications with a minor in coaching. Her advice to students is: “Enjoy your time in school because in just the blink of an eye it will all be over and you will be receiving your high school diploma.”
