Winona Senior High Winhawks of the Week

Senior Emily Carrie is the daughter of George and Mary Carrie of Winona. Emily describes herself as motivated, hardworking, caring and friendly and she lists anatomy, English, science and band as her favorite classes. Emily is active in WSHS cross country, track, National Honor Society, marching band and pep band and she is a barista at Mugby Junction in Winona. Emily says her role model is Mr. Weess. Faculty and staff describe Emily as hardworking, internally driven, kind, exceedingly responsible and a good student. She is a wonderful young woman and a positive role model, they say. After graduation Emily plans to attend a 4-year college and see where life takes her. Her advice to students is: “Get involved and enjoy it while it lasts.”