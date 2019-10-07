Senior Payton Dzurick is the son of Steve and Krist Dzurick of Winona. Payton describes himself as hard working, creative, kind and a problem solver and he lists math, science and industrial tech as his favorite classes. Payton enjoys bow hunting for deer, stream trout fishing, bass fishing, archery, hiking, camping and fly fishing and he says that his role models are his mom and dad. Faculty and staff describe Payton as kind, friendly, respectful, hardworking and very polite. He is a quiet leader with a positive attitude, they say. After graduation Payton plans to attend Winona State University to major in composite engineering and his advice to students is: “Stay off of the video games and get outside.”
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Sarah Gierok is the daughter of Nichole Gierok of Winona. Sarah describes herself as optimistic, outgoing, adventurous and responsible and she lists math and science as her favorite subjects. Sarah is active in WSHS soccer and Knowledge Bowl and enjoys any outdoor activities and she says that her mom is her role model. Faculty and staff describe Sarah as caring, kind, sweet, involved and a leader. She is an excellent student and an intelligent young woman, they say. After graduation, Sarah plans to attend college to become a nurse and her advice to students is: “Make the most of your high school career.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.