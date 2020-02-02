Senior Ethan Anderson is the son of Mark and Courtney Anderson of Winona. Ethan describes himself as thoughtful, responsible, helpful and friendly, and he says that he enjoys all of his classes. Ethan plays WSHS baseball and enjoys working out and he says that Shaquille O’Neal is his role model. Faculty and staff describe Ethan as nice, hardworking, responsible, kind and involved. He is a good student with a fun sense of humor, they say. After graduation, Ethan plans to attend college to earn a degree, and then find a career. His advice to students is: “Make sure you enjoy school and work hard and always do your best.”
Senior Joella Goyette is the daughter of Jackie and Chris Goyette of Winona. Joella describes herself as motivated, hardworking, dependable and resourceful and she lists art and writing as her favorite subjects. Joella enjoys drawing, painting and spending time with family and friends, and she plays in the jazz band at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts and attends a drawing class at St. Mary’s University. Joella says that her role models are her parents and grandparents. Faculty and staff describe Joella as artistic, helpful, humble, hardworking and very creative. She is a talented young woman and an excellent artist, they say. After graduation, Joella plans to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and pursue a career in animation. Her advice to students is: “Don’t be afraid to try out for things that interest you, and take every opportunity you come across as a chance to gain valuable experiences.”
