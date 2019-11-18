Senior Emily Cierzan is the daughter of Brian and Dana Cierzan of Winona. Emily describes herself as positive, hard-working and energetic and she lists science and band as her favorite subjects. Emily is active in WSHS soccer, track, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Student Council, LINK and band, and she says that her role model is her Grandma Doris. Faculty and staff describe Emily as friendly, kind, energetic, involved and helpful. She is an enthusiastic young woman with a positive attitude, they say. After graduation. Emily plans to attend college to major in sports psychology and kinesiology. Her advice to students is: “Stay as involved as you can.”
Senior Alaina Lofgren is the daughter of Aaron and Adrienne Lofgren of Winona. Alaina describes herself as honest, organized, hardworking and social and she lists math as her favorite subject. Alaina is active in WSHS soccer, National Honor Society and W-Club and she says that her role models are her grandparents Ric and Lil. Faculty and staff describe Alaina as nice, hardworking, helpful, polite and outgoing. She is an intelligent young woman with a great smile, they say. After graduation, Alaina plans to attend North Dakota State University to become an occupational therapist, and her advice to students is: “High school is what you make of it.”
