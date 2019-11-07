The public is invited to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at Winona Senior High School, then walk with members of the school to the Winona Area Veterans Council program in Lake Park on Monday.
The high school ceremony, designed for the 12th-grade class, will begin at 10 a.m. (Other classes will observe Veterans Day during their guided study hall periods). Veterans Jim Crigler and Jeff Lueck will speak about what Veterans Day means to them and other veterans.
At 10:30 a.m., Crigler and Lueck, the color guard and drum corp will lead the group and walk to Lake Park for the Winona Area Veterans Council program at the Lake Park Bandshell, which begins at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to last until noon.
After the ceremony, the seniors will walk back to the high school.
