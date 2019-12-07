Winona Senior High School juniors and seniors are getting the chance to volunteer and connect with the local community, while also receiving a grade, during the school’s service learning class.
Each semester kicks off with the students touring possible sites that they might find themselves working at for the next couple of months.
After they choose where to volunteer, they go there for about an hour four days a week, Monday through Thursday.
On Fridays, all of the students meet with the teacher in the classroom. During this weekly gathering, they look at issues in service, empathy and other broader questions and focuses.
The students also write in journals, complete presentations and work on other projects.
Teachers and supervisors observe them at the sites regularly and evaluate them, contributing to their final grade.
“It really gets students involved with the community,” said Sarah Dixen, who teaches the service learning class.
“And I think there’s some really strong intergenerational relationships that develop either with them as role models with the younger kids or them as helpers with older people and getting to know all the people in our community, so it really strengthens those ties,” she said.
She said that she’s witnessed students enjoying feeling needed where they work and being a service to others.
Because the class is mostly seniors who are making key decisions about their future and are reflecting on their lives, Dixen said many have used the class to discover what they might want to do for careers.
She said that some students, because of what they discover they enjoy in the class, have decided on careers where they work with children or elders.
The recent blood drive at WSHS on Friday was the most recent product of students working to connect with their community in the class.
Three of the students who were involved in the blood drive — Aminah Masood, Libby Byrne and Sam Kanne — shared that they chose to do a blood drive because they could include people that weren’t only inside the school. They could welcome the public and ask them to help.
They connected with the American Red Cross and were given dates that they could choose. They attempted to find a date that worked for all of the students involved in the blood drive, but it was impossible to find an option that fit the busy schedules of everyone helping.
The students were happy to show the community the good work that can be done in the Winona Area Public Schools district.
Masood, for her project away from the blood drive, volunteers at Head Start in Winona.
Masood has always enjoyed working with young children. At Head Start, she helps the children learn basic skills, such as brushing their teeth and washing their hands after eating breakfast on site.
“It makes us have responsibility. Like we have to be good,” Masood said. She shared that she feels like the volunteers have become role models for the children at their sites, so they have to set a good example.
Other students who help with children at Head Start include Emily Beguin and Jill Selleth.
Byrne volunteers at Sauer Health Care in Winona and said she enjoys visiting with the residents and learning from their wisdom and insightfulness.
“It’s cool to see how they interact and learn about what they’ve been through,” Byrne said.
While there, on certain days of the week, they help with activities such as crafts and doing the women’s nails. Other days, they just spend time visiting with the residents.
Byrne said she’s had to handle having to introduce herself over and over again when people suffer from memory loss, but she’s learned patience and that it is not their fault.
The residents seem happy to see her and another student who volunteers there, Byrne said.
Kanne helps with physical education classes at Jefferson Elementary School.
He said that his love for sports comes out as he is able to interact and be competitive with the children.
Kanne said it’s a nice break from being in high school because he is able to go there and just play like when he was younger.
Student Mackenzie Reed also is able to take the opportunity to connect with students at Jefferson Elementary.
A group of students head to the Winona State University’s Children’s Center where they are able to enjoy spending time with toddlers and preschool-aged children.
One of the students who visits this site, Sierra Schabacker, said that this enables her to see the differences in life for a young child now, versus what she remembers when she was that age.
Schabacker said that whenever she walks through the doors at the site, she is welcomed with happiness and hugs.
Elle Koehler said that she’s learned about development of children at that age and the way that they interact with each other.
Koehler has connected with the children enough that one even knows that when the students visit, it means that he’ll have the chance to build dinosaurs with them.
Some of the other students who visit the center are Francesca Hopkins, Jayla Millen and Brayden Borzyskowski, who shared that they like volunteering in a structured environment and connecting with the children.
Heading to Redeemer Lutheran Preschool are Sondra Dahl and Stephanie Zhong.
While Dahl knew that she wanted to go to the preschool after the day of tours, because she loved the atmosphere, Zhong was more cautious. She wasn’t expecting to work with children, but she decided that she wanted to try.
Kaylee Niemeyer, Nicole Banicki, Kailee Slinkman travel to Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School for volunteering.
Banicki said students at the school give her hugs and welcome her happily whenever she visits. She said that they will tell her good luck on things coming up in her life and they act very respectively with her.
Student Amaya Ramirez takes time to volunteer at the Adith Miller and Roger Metz Manors.
The students have taken the chance to learn valuable skills volunteering, and many note that they have learned how to be more patient and accepting of others who may be different than themselves.
Although the semester is concluding soon at the high school, many students are prepared to take the lessons they’ve learned in the class with them for the rest of their lives.
