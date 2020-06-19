Winona schools to remove police officer from building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Winona Area Public Schools board voted unanimously Thursday that a school resource officer, assigned by the Winona Police Department, will no longer work in the WAPS district starting in 90 days.

Within 60 days, Superintendent Annette Freiheit is expected to present the board a temporary safety plan designed based on how the school year is expected to start related to COVID-19 and possible limitations to avoid spread.

The plan will be focused on resources related to counseling, mental health and trauma-informed program guidance resources.

A study group in the district, as approved on Monday during a special meeting, will work through December to examine what resources are available to help support students.

The decision was made after the school board members were contacted by community members who, for the most part, made it clear that they were not comfortable having a police officer in the schools.

School board member Allison Quam shared that she received 85 emails about this topic, with only four expressing a desire to keep the SRO, who is only supposed to step in when illegal behavior occurs, in the buildings.

Quam chatted with the people who were not in support of the end of the contract with the police department.