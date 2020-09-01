Winona schools plan more distance learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Winona Area Public Schools announced Tuesday it is changing the model for student instruction to start the school year.

The district announced that early learning and elementary pupils will be taught using a hybrid model.

Meanwhile, distance learning will be used for students at Winona Middle School, Winona Senior High School and the Winona Area Learning Center.

