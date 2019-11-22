The Winona Area Public Schools school board has approved the addition of a student school board representative.
Any junior or senior in the student body will be able to apply.
When applying, the student must be endorsed by two licensed staff members and will be reviewed by members of the district, including: a principal, counselor, teacher, school board member and the superintendent.
The application will ask the students what makes them a good candidate for the position, how they will be able to connect with their peers and why they want the position.
Candidates will be recommended to the school board for selection.
A board member will be chosen to mentor the student.
For the first year, two students will be chosen — one senior and one junior — with the senior taking the role at meetings and the junior will fill in when the senior is unavailable. The junior will then take over the next year.
In the future, a junior will be chosen to serve during the senior year. Clerk Michael Hanratty said that this choosing early will give the students a year “to watch, learn.”
The student will attend all meetings; work with the superintendent to possibly attend board workshops and work study sessions; have a; present a student report every meeting; be able to give comments on student-related topics; and have access to documents available to everyone.
The student should attempt to share the opinions of the student body.
The student will work with the superintendent to complete his or her responsibilities in the position.
As time progresses with this student representative opportunity, the school board expects to learn more about what works best, including the best time of the year to choose candidates.
