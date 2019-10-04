The Winona Area Public Schools school board has voted to drop the slander-of-title lawsuit against Save Our Schools.
All members of the school board that participated in the decision voted in favor of directing “legal counsel to take the necessary actions to dismiss the lawsuit against Save Our Schools committee,” citing the desire for the school district to move on and heal. Treasurer Karl Sonneman asked to be excused from the discussion.
Board members also looked at how much the case had already cost taxpayers in the school district, influencing their decision to want to drop the lawsuit.
Board member Steve Schild noted that, based on numbers he received from district administration, the legal costs for the lawsuits have reached approximately $45,000.
“Save Our Schools’ lawsuits have come at great cost to the community, and I don’t mean primarily financially, even though taxpayers are footing the bills,” Schild said.
Clerk Michael Hanratty said, “I believe we need to model the same behaviors that we expect of our students. And that is one to fight for what we believe in, for what they believe in. And we did that. And I also believe we need to model when it’s time to walk away. And that’s equally as important as the fight.”
Board member Jim Schul said, “We are at a moment where we can do some very, very progressive things. And I fear if we would continue this path of litigation, that we could (put at risk) the progress that we are making and will make in the foreseeable months.”
With a positive start to the school year, as multiple board members mentioned, it was decided to be time to move on from the litigation.
Gretchen Michlitsch, who WAPS planned to individually sue for the damages, said, “The Save Our Schools group is pleased that the school board made that decision.”
You have free articles remaining.
Michlitsch had been chosen, as a single person needed to be served Slander of Title papers for the organization. She had identified herself as a member of SOS multiple times, former superintendent Rich Dahman said in June.
Hanratty directly apologized to Michlitsch during the meeting.
In response to Hanratty’s direct apology to her, she said the next morning, “I appreciate him speaking out on that matter.”
SOS had attempted to stop the closure and sales of Madison and Rollingstone elementary schools last year by filing an appeal against the school board’s decision, saying that it was premature and one that did not match the wishes of residents in the district. The schools were sold. The state court of appeals had ruled against SOS earlier this year.
During the process of the appeal, SOS attached a lis pendens notice to Rollingstone’s and Madison’s titles, which notifies potential buyers of the properties that there is pending litigation.
A lawsuit against SOS was initiated by WAPS based on the idea that the organization did not have legal reason to attach lis pendens notices.
Summary judgment, which would have enabled the case to be decided on without a jury trial, was denied by a judge last month.
To have been approved for the summary judgment, material facts of the case would have had to been undisputable.
SOS released in a statement after the decision: “Save Our Schools believes that the slander case against them is pointless and destructive. They recognize that District 861 leaders have nothing to gain from the lawsuit except for attorney fees to sue Save Our Schools, and note that the school district is essentially paying the fees to sue a community group on behalf of a property owner who bought Rollingstone Community School as is and then resold it shortly later at significant profit. This is one case in which the lawyers certainly stand to gain the most.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.