Winona Middle School sixth-grader proves her spelling skills during regional competition

Jaime Hanratty, music teacher and district spelling bee organizer, said Hadyn was able to process words well during the competition and it seems to be “a natural thing for her, even words that she seemed like she wasn't familiar with them or didn't know them.”

“She was able to think about how the rules apply and able to put that into words she was unfamiliar with,” Hanratty said.

Hadyn say it was challenging having to stand in front of a crowd, but when she learned she got second place, she said she had “the biggest smile on my face.”

Hanratty said spelling bees are an opportunity for students to raise their self-confidence by facing the challenge Brown did, while also improving their speaking skills.

“I think (spelling bees are) a wonderful way to encourage kids to be excited about their learning and about language arts," Hanratty said. "And sometimes spelling could feel so dreary. And that ‘Oh, we have to memorize these words,’ but it's a way to really create excitement and fun and add that into the curriculum and really support that learning for spelling bees, which are outside of school time to support that learning and that fun environment that then hopefully carries back into the classroom.”