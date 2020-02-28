Winona Middle School sixth-grader proves her spelling skills during regional competition

Winona Middle School sixth-grader Hadyn Brown has found success this month and made the district proud with finishing in second place during the Southeast Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee.
“I wasn't really expecting to get this far,” she said. With this win, she was able to compete in the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee.
Hadyn said she decided to be a part of the Winona Area Public School district’s spelling bee because she had seen her sisters participate. She has enjoyed following in their footsteps.
The district spelling bee includes students at the middle school in fifth through eighth grades.
The teachers chose who participated, with the choice being made in a variety of ways, such as classroom spelling bees, invitations for students interested or who have shown spelling skills or just asking for volunteers.
Students from the district level then head to the Southeast Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee, followed by the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee and then to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Hadyn was able to move past her sisters’ accomplishments in the competition. Her family is happy and proud of her, she said, along with her teachers and classmates.
She prepared with internet resources, reading lists and reading books in general.
Jaime Hanratty, music teacher and district spelling bee organizer, said Hadyn was able to process words well during the competition and it seems to be “a natural thing for her, even words that she seemed like she wasn't familiar with them or didn't know them.”
“She was able to think about how the rules apply and able to put that into words she was unfamiliar with,” Hanratty said.
Hadyn say it was challenging having to stand in front of a crowd, but when she learned she got second place, she said she had “the biggest smile on my face.”
Hanratty said spelling bees are an opportunity for students to raise their self-confidence by facing the challenge Brown did, while also improving their speaking skills.
“I think (spelling bees are) a wonderful way to encourage kids to be excited about their learning and about language arts," Hanratty said. "And sometimes spelling could feel so dreary. And that ‘Oh, we have to memorize these words,’ but it's a way to really create excitement and fun and add that into the curriculum and really support that learning for spelling bees, which are outside of school time to support that learning and that fun environment that then hopefully carries back into the classroom.”
She said many students enter into fifth grade interested in and excited to participate in the spelling bees.
“I think that excitement and that passion about learning and curricular things is so important because if we want kids to do well in school, they have to be invested in it. They have to have some sort of joy in what they're doing,” Hanratty said.
The Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee took place Tuesday. Hadyn did not place.