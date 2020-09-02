Winona higher education communities see increase in COVID-19 cases; WSU approaches 100

All three higher education communities in Winona – Winona State University, Saint Mary’s University and Minnesota State College Southeast – have seen a continuous increase in their confirmed COVID-19 cases since school started last week.
WSU has been impacted the most so far during the pandemic, with 97 confirmed cases in its community as of Aug. 30.
WSU released that data Wednesday.
Additionally, 136 people in the WSU community are isolation off campus and 12 are on campus in isolation. People who are required to spend time in isolation are those who have tested positive for the coronavirus or are showing symptoms of it with a likely exposure.
As for people in the WSU community who are quarantining because they have been possibly exposed to the coronavirus but are not showing symptoms, 86 are off campus, while 36 are on campus.
Some of the people who have tested positive have not been on the WSU campuses in Winona nor in Rochester.
Currently, WSU is at the second level of concern, because of more than 1% of the campus’ students being infected in 14 days, along with other factors.
If the increase continues to happen within Winona County and the WSU community, the university may start to shift to remote-only operations.
Possible events that could lead to this is continuous increase in cases, more than 3% of WSU’s students infected within 14 days, lack of following of mitigation plans and other events.
Currently, there are about 5,200 students enrolled in the fall semester, meaning that 1% is about 52 students and 3% is about 156 students.
Many buildings on the WSU campus are no longer open to the public.
Students and employees are required to wear masks while on campus.
Many locations on campus include instructions of where students should walk to help limit close contact and minimize possible exposures.
People who show any symptoms should stay home, and those visiting the campus are asked to take daily assessments online about COVID-19 and any possible symptoms.
Isolation and quarantine beds are available on campus. At maximum capacity, there at 69 isolation beds and 1,351 quarantine beds.
Updated WSU case totals are expected to be released each week on its website’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Saint Mary’s University has confirmed that 19 people – a mix of students and employees — in its community have tested positive for COVID-19.
Both students living on and off campus are included in the total.
All of these cases are connected to the Winona campus, as no cases have been connected to the Twin Cities or Rochester campuses.
The level of transmission for the SMU campus was considered low last week.
This new total of cases is 14 more than what were confirmed as of Thursday in the SMU community.
As for Minnesota State College Southeast, the college’s community has experienced four positive cases overall as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
One of these cases occurred during the spring semester, while the other three have been confirmed so far during the fall semester.
One of these students who tested positive this fall has not been on campus.
No further information about the college’s cases have been released.
Information about responses by all three institutions to COVID-19 are available on their websites.
