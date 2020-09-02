Winona higher education communities see increase in COVID-19 cases; WSU approaches 100

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All three higher education communities in Winona – Winona State University, Saint Mary’s University and Minnesota State College Southeast – have seen a continuous increase in their confirmed COVID-19 cases since school started last week.

WSU has been impacted the most so far during the pandemic, with 97 confirmed cases in its community as of Aug. 30.

WSU released that data Wednesday.

Additionally, 136 people in the WSU community are isolation off campus and 12 are on campus in isolation. People who are required to spend time in isolation are those who have tested positive for the coronavirus or are showing symptoms of it with a likely exposure.

As for people in the WSU community who are quarantining because they have been possibly exposed to the coronavirus but are not showing symptoms, 86 are off campus, while 36 are on campus.

Some of the people who have tested positive have not been on the WSU campuses in Winona nor in Rochester.

Currently, WSU is at the second level of concern, because of more than 1% of the campus’ students being infected in 14 days, along with other factors.