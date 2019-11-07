Eight of Winona FFA’s 34 members were recognized at the chapter’s annual parent-member-guest Fall Awards Night held during the chapter’s October meeting at Winona Senior High.
Members were recognized for their accomplishments during the 2019 summer program. Trentton Denzer, son of Wendy and Eric Denzer of Winona, was awarded the chapter’s Top Summer Program Award. Denzer participated in 32 of the chapter’s 35 summer activities.
Other chapter members who earned summer awards were K-LaRae Christensen, Rachel Davis, Mya Linville, Melonie Harris, Makenzie Drache, Ellie Linville and Tyffanie Denzer.
Members were recognized for their accomplishments during the 2019 Summer FFA Program. Activities included state leadership camps, Family Night on the Farm Petting Zoo, Winona County Fair work, Steamboat Days Malt Stand, Adopt-A-Highway cleanup, Ronald McDonald House donation and Community Service work.
About 100 parents, guests and members attended the program in Winona Senior High’s Learning Commons. The meeting was planned and run by members of the officer team and included comments by Winona FFA alumni president Roger Aldinger and a summer program presentation. Winona FFA adviser Brian Sather presented the awards.
