Winona elementary students participate in Global School Play Day

Students at Winona public elementary schools had the opportunity to let loose with unstructured playtime Wednesday during Global School Play Day.
Second grade teacher Luke Merchlewitz said his students seemed excited when they learned they were going to play that day, but some seemed to look toward him for more definition about what they were supposed to do.
Merchlewitz said this was actually an opportunity for them to not be defined by structure, like what is often created for them by adults and curriculums.
Students were rotated between different rooms, with activities such as board games, building blocks, art projects and more available for them to enjoy.
Shekinah Bailey and Violet Kotvasz, both second graders at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School, took the time to play games with each other.
Both said they found the opportunity a lot of fun.
Violet said it gave her and Shekinah the chance to spend time together and talk, because they are usually sitting on other sides of the classroom.
Shekinah said she knows the Global Play Day also gives some children who may not have the same games at home the chance to play them with their friends.
“Well, what I really enjoy about today is the three second-grade teachers, we purposely, intentionally put one-third with the other one-third (of the others.) So now they have an opportunity and an afternoon to hang out with kids that maybe sometimes they don’t get to other than at recess or at a play date or a birthday party,” Merchlewitz said.
