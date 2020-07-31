Winona Area Public Schools yet to determine official plan for start of school year

The district also requested staff and community members complete surveys about how they would like the school year to begin.

For the community survey, Freiheit shared, about 70% to 80% of parents want the school year to start in a hybrid model of learning — a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

Another 15% to 20% of families, she said, claimed that they would prefer their students to only attend school through a distance-learning format.

Staff will be assigned to these students to enable distance learning for these students if in-person classes or a hybrid model is chosen.

Freiheit said she appreciated the governor and department of education allowing the decision to be in the hands of each district, along with the guidance they provided.

“Now we’ll be spending the month of August really prepping things,” Freiheit said.

She also said that she appreciates that equipment has been purchased, including masks for everyone and face shields for the employees.

COVID-19 testing will also be made available.

With those items already provided to the schools, it will enable the district to not have to put as much funding toward those necessities.