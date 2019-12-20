Winona Area Public Schools hopes all families can enjoy some time together during the holiday season.
There will be no school during winter break, which begins Monday, Dec. 23, and goes through Wednesday, Jan. 1. Classes will resume Thursday, Jan. 2.
All school buildings will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The district office will be open by appointment only on Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.
The Winona Senior High School office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 30. The counseling office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.
The Winona Middle School office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. The offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
Key Kids will be serving registered families on Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the middle school.
All elementary offices, Miller Mentoring Program and Community Education office will be closed from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.
