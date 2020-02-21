Winona Area Public Schools, Winona Education Association approve contract

The members of the Winona Area Public School board on Thursday approved a master contract for 2019-21 between the district and the Winona Education Association.

According to a statement from the district when the tentative settlement was made: “The agreement includes step and lane increases for each year in the salary schedule. It also eliminates the first step, which increases the rate of pay for new teachers, and creates an additional career increment for teachers with 24 years of experience.”

Additionally, part-time teachers will now have retirement incentives available to them.

Responsibilities of insurance expenses were also examined in the new contract.

The district, in a statement earlier this month, said that this approval of the contract will now enable board members to continue work on the 2020-21 budget.

