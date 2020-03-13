Winona Area Public Schools, Winona Area Catholic Schools and Cotter Schools to extend spring break amid COVID-19 concerns

Winona Area Public Schools, Winona Area Catholic Schools and Cotter Schools are extending their spring breaks by two days in response to COVID-19 concerns.
Students are now expected to return to school Wednesday, instead of Monday as originally planned.
Cotter Schools and WACS administrations are expected to meet during the extra days off to discuss plans for the future.
WAPS district staff will work on strategies for implementing social distancing practices to help protect both students and staff from the rapidly spreading virus.
The decision to not cancel school for a longer amount of time was made based on information from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education, as WAPS, WACS and Cotter Schools have kept in contact with these entities as COVID-19 concerns have increased.
Currently, the Minnesota government is not recommending K-12 schools to shut down.
In a message to the WAPS school community Friday, WAPS superintendent Annette Freiheit said, “During a conference call this morning, experts from the MDH and MDE stressed that there are questions surrounding the effectiveness of school closures when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19, and that there are significant community consequences that need to be considered before closing schools for an extended period of time.”
Freiheit recommended for families who traveled during the break to consult with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about if they should self-quarantine or not.
If a parent or guardian is concerned about their child’s ability to attend school during this time, they are asked to reach out to their school’s principal in WAPS district.
When students return to school, those who visit the district’s health offices will have their temperatures monitored. If a fever is detected, or if a student shows respiratory symptoms that limit participating in school activities, they will be sent home.
All WAPS and Cotter Schools activities scheduled through Tuesday are canceled.
Events at WACS or Cotter Schools in the immediate future that are expected to have more than 100 attendees are canceled.
An emergency WAPS school board meeting that will be focused on COVID-19 has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Winona Senior High School’s Learning Commons.
The WAPS district office will be open during the two additional days off, but all school buildings will be closed.
Non-school day care for WAPS students is currently planned to be offered by Key Kids Monday and Tuesday at the Winona Middle School. Those already enrolled in this program should register for the day care at www.winonaschools.org/communityed/keykids.
To learn more about Key Kids, call 507-494-0910 Monday.
More information about how WAPS is responding to COVID-19 concerns is available at www.winonaschools.org.