Winona Area Public Schools, Winona Area Catholic Schools and Cotter Schools to extend spring break amid COVID-19 concerns

Freiheit recommended for families who traveled during the break to consult with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about if they should self-quarantine or not.

If a parent or guardian is concerned about their child’s ability to attend school during this time, they are asked to reach out to their school’s principal in WAPS district.

When students return to school, those who visit the district’s health offices will have their temperatures monitored. If a fever is detected, or if a student shows respiratory symptoms that limit participating in school activities, they will be sent home.

All WAPS and Cotter Schools activities scheduled through Tuesday are canceled.

Events at WACS or Cotter Schools in the immediate future that are expected to have more than 100 attendees are canceled.

An emergency WAPS school board meeting that will be focused on COVID-19 has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Winona Senior High School’s Learning Commons.

The WAPS district office will be open during the two additional days off, but all school buildings will be closed.