Winona Area Public Schools waiting on final decision from state about fall; families can decide to keep kids home

Winona Area Public Schools families will have a choice at the start of the upcoming school year: Are they comfortable enough to send their children back to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic?
While district officials haven’t decided yet about what the fall looks like, as they are waiting for Gov. Tim Walz to announce the state’s final recommendation on July 27, they have announced that no matter what the plan is, parents can choose to have their students only take part in distance learning.
This opportunity was required to be offered based on rules set by state officials.
The district, like many others in the state, is preparing for three possible scenarios designed by the state for the start of the school year: returning to school with all students in the buildings; returning to school with a hybrid model of learning, or returning to a distance-learning format.
School board members reminded the public Thursday during their meeting that no matter what the final decision is for the starting scenario, it could change based on how the COVID-19 spread continues.
For each scenario, the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will continue to be closely followed.
If a hybrid method of learning is used, the capacity of the school and transportation vehicles will have to be closely followed, with the maximum being at 50% capacity.
No matter the scenario, a regional coordinator from MDH will be assigned to the district to help throughout the pandemic about how changes may impact those in the WAPS community.
Families are being asked by the district to fill out a survey related to the upcoming school year.
Board member Steve Schild said that staff should consider how some students are struggling with distance learning compared to how they would be handling in-person classes.
He also mentioned that some students might not be meeting the expected knowledge levels for each grade because of the distance learning.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit did say this will be addressed with the upcoming planning for these scenarios, which will take place during employee meetings later this month.
Issara Schmidt, student representative on the WAPS board, said that she thinks distance learning didn’t work for many students in the spring because, “I think we were just unprepared for it. A lot of things were inconsistent.”
She said that some differences were shown in the curriculum and teachers.
“I think if we were to come out with a well-thought-out plan and distance learning was necessary, it would be achievable and easier for students,” Schmidt said.
She did stress some worries that her fellow students at all levels may struggle with being motivated to learn outside of a classroom setting.
For more information about the district’s response to COVID-19 and the survey, visit winonaschools.org.
