Winona Area Public Schools waiting on final decision from state about fall; families can decide to keep kids home

Winona Area Public Schools families will have a choice at the start of the upcoming school year: Are they comfortable enough to send their children back to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic?

While district officials haven’t decided yet about what the fall looks like, as they are waiting for Gov. Tim Walz to announce the state’s final recommendation on July 27, they have announced that no matter what the plan is, parents can choose to have their students only take part in distance learning.

This opportunity was required to be offered based on rules set by state officials.

The district, like many others in the state, is preparing for three possible scenarios designed by the state for the start of the school year: returning to school with all students in the buildings; returning to school with a hybrid model of learning, or returning to a distance-learning format.

School board members reminded the public Thursday during their meeting that no matter what the final decision is for the starting scenario, it could change based on how the COVID-19 spread continues.

For each scenario, the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will continue to be closely followed.