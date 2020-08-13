You are the owner of this article.
Winona Area Public Schools to start school year in hybrid format
Winona Area Public Schools district office

All Winona Area Public School students will return to school Sept. 8 in a hybrid format, the district's board decided Wednesday.

Families will be separated into two groups, where some students will return to the buildings on Monday and Tuesday, while others' will return to the buildings on Thursday and Friday.

During the days when they are not in the school buildings, the students will learn virtually.

For more information, visit winonaschools.org.

