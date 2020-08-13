Winona Area Public Schools to start school year in hybrid format

Return to homepage ×
All Winona Area Public School students will return to school Sept. 8 in a hybrid format, the district's board decided Wednesday.
Families will be separated into two groups, where some students will return to the buildings on Monday and Tuesday, while others' will return to the buildings on Thursday and Friday.
During the days when they are not in the school buildings, the students will learn virtually.
For more information, visit winonaschools.org.
Rachel Mergen
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Rachel Mergen can be reached at 507-453-3522.
