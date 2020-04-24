Winona Area Public Schools to continue to distance learning for rest of academic year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Winona Area Public Schools will not reopen for the rest of the academic year, after a decision announced by Gov. Tim Walz to have all schools continue distance learning.

Distance learning in the district will continue until June 5.

Plans to celebrate the graduating class have yet to be determined.

WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a letter to the community, “For our Class of 2020, we will celebrate your achievements. We do not know what graduation or other end-of-the-year ceremonies will look like, but rest assured, your accomplishments, your contributions and your successes will be celebrated by our entire community. We will figure out a way.”

The district is postponing or canceling all events, activities and facility rentals during this time.

Refunds will be given to those who signed up for activities, as Minnesota State High School League has also canceled its spring season.

Freiheit wrote, “For our students involved in music, theater and athletics, we are sorry that we can’t watch you perform this spring. We know how hard you have been working, and how much you were looking forward to doing what you love in front of the people you love.”