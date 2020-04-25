Winona Area Public Schools teacher focuses on maintaining connections during distance learning

“The kids are more likely to do the things if it's something that they know that their teacher is asking them to do,” Kulzer said.

The students aren’t the only ones learning during the ongoing distance learning experience.

“I've learned that at the heart of all teaching is relationships, and, so struggling now to continue to maintain relationships and connection, while we're apart, it just validates to me how important seeing each other is,” Kulzer said.

“Being in isolation, like we all are, everybody is just missing their friends and missing their routines. And when they come on those Zoom classes, I mean they just light up because they're getting to see their friends,” she said. “And you can tell that social piece is so, so important and so special, really. So going forward, I just want to go back to the classroom where we can develop those relationships and those routines and enjoy learning together.”

As much as students and staff may want to return to their classrooms, they won’t be able to until the next academic year, according to a decision announced by Gov. Tim Walz recently.

Kulzer admitted she cried when she learned of the decision. She had been expecting it, but still felt very sad when it was confirmed.