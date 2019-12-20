{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Area Public Schools board voted unanimously Thursday to decrease the tax levy payable for 2020 by 2.82%, compared to the previous year.

The tax levy will include $9,159,979.81 to go to maintenance, which will include the referendum.

For community service, $541,843.98 will be set aside. As for debt service, $3,299,709.84 is factored into the tax levy.

In total the approved tax levy was determined to be $13,001,533.63.

With last year’s levy being at $3,865,542.57, the largest difference is seen with debt redemption, which was decreased by 14.64% for the upcoming levy.

