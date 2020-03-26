Winona Area Public Schools students won't return to classrooms until May 5 at the earliest

While Winona Area Public Schools students will start classes again March 31, they won’t be back in the school buildings. Instead, until May 5, they will be learning from a distance.

The extended closure is based on an announcement Gov. Tim Walz made Wednesday that closes all Minnesota schools through May 4.

For the past two weeks, school employees have worked together in case the decision was made to keep schools closed. Now, they will use the plans they have created to make sure children continue to be educated.

“We are committed to providing students and families with what they need in order to ensure that every student receives an equitable education and has equitable access to learning and instruction,” WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a letter to families Wednesday.

“If you are unable to afford internet access, we have outlined in the district learning plan local providers who are willing to help with no-cost or low-cost options,” she said.

The distance learning will continue until, at the earliest, April 30, with the week days between then and May 4 being used for preparing for the students to return to the schools.