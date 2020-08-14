Winona Area Public Schools students to experience a school year like never before

When students return to classes Sept. 8 at Winona Area Public Schools, it will be like nothing they’ve experienced before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday evening, the WAPS school board was presented with plans on what the students at the different grade levels will experience during their day-to-day lives.
The school year will kick off in a hybrid format, with half the district’s families sending their students to school on Monday and Tuesday, while the other half will send their students to school on Thursday and Friday.
The rest of the days of the week, the students will learn at a distance.
One of the most obvious changes that will occur during the school days will be that, while in district buildings, everyone will be required to wear a mask unless exempt based on the state order.
From there on, the day for all students, no matter their ages, will include social distancing, disinfecting, self-monitoring and frequent handwashing.
For elementary students, the moment that they enter the school doors they will be sent to their assigned classroom each day.
Teachers who teach subjects such as art, music and other topics will move to the classrooms, instead of the students heading to a teacher’s main room.
When possible, physical education classes will be held outside.
Students, staggered throughout the day in groups, will be able to also enjoy recess outside.
In their assigned classrooms, the students will eat their lunches.
Bathroom breaks will be scheduled for the students.
Paths for students to take will be marked to help prevent close contact and potential exposure.
When not in the classroom but instead online, according to WAPS elementary principals Wednesday, kindergarten through second-grade students will use SeeSaw and third and fourth-grade students will use Google Classroom.
Google Meet will be used for meetings, with two of these happening each day.
In between those meetings, students will learn normal topics such as writing, math, science, art, reading and more during short lessons and independent learning times.
For middle school students, the schedule will depend on their age.
While fifth and sixth graders will stay in one classroom with different teachers coming to them, seventh and eighth graders will travel between rooms.
Students will stay in certain sections of the buildings based on their grades and will not interact with students outside their grade if possible.
Desks will be moved to allow for social distancing.
Physical-education classes will occur outside if possible.
The students will eat in their classrooms.
Bathroom breaks will be scheduled for each grade.
Students will depart the buildings at different times to avoid possible exposure and mass gatherings.
Other days, when not in the buildings, the students will log on each day for attendance and complete activities and assignments.
For high school students, responsibility will be practiced as they have the most freedom to move in the buildings.
Each morning, the students will enter the building and sit at a specific seat in the concourse, which will be the same seat they must sit at for breakfast and lunch.
When moving from classroom to classroom, they will follow different specific paths in the building.
There will be signs throughout the facility reminding students to socially distance.
A limited amount of people will be allowed in the bathrooms at any time.
When not in the buildings, the students will use Schoology.
The activities and lessons will either be highly led by teachers, where students will also have time to connect with them, especially on days when they are in the building, or students will be working individually or collaboratively with their peers.
As for the Winona Area Learning Center students, there is not as much of a concern about having to limit the number of students in the building because of low enrollment and expectations that many people will choose to learn completely from a distance.
Students will be separated into groups where they will eat their meals and have teachers come to them for classes.
Schoology will also be used for the students enrolled at WALC.
All families have the option to have their students learn completely from a distance and avoid having to return to in-person classes.
For more information, visit winonaschools.org.
