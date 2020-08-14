Winona Area Public Schools students to experience a school year like never before

Desks will be moved to allow for social distancing.

Physical-education classes will occur outside if possible.

The students will eat in their classrooms.

Bathroom breaks will be scheduled for each grade.

Students will depart the buildings at different times to avoid possible exposure and mass gatherings.

Other days, when not in the buildings, the students will log on each day for attendance and complete activities and assignments.

For high school students, responsibility will be practiced as they have the most freedom to move in the buildings.

Each morning, the students will enter the building and sit at a specific seat in the concourse, which will be the same seat they must sit at for breakfast and lunch.

When moving from classroom to classroom, they will follow different specific paths in the building.

There will be signs throughout the facility reminding students to socially distance.

A limited amount of people will be allowed in the bathrooms at any time.

When not in the buildings, the students will use Schoology.