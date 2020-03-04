Winona Area Public Schools students celebrates Youth Art Month

Thanks to the support of several businesses and organizations and the creativity of talented students, Winona Area Public Schools will join thousands of others across the country in celebrating Youth Art Month in March.

During the month, WAPS students in grades K-12 will have their artwork on display throughout the community in a variety of venues, including the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, WNB Financial, the Winona Mall, Home Federal Savings Bank, Nate & Ally’s Frozen Treat Creations and Wells Fargo Bank.

WAPS art teachers Betsy Tschumper, Jeff Morgan, Sherry Dahlen, Matthew Wagner, Tanya Corcoran and Xou Vang facilitate this event and team together to prepare student artwork for display at these venues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Youth Art Month is a time for showcasing student art, but it also a time to celebrate the overall benefit of art programs. Art education and art creation are linked to student growth and achievement in other content areas. Art allows students to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, it promotes creativity and is thought to enhance overall academic performance.