You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winona Area Public Schools sets new workforce goals
0 comments

Winona Area Public Schools sets new workforce goals

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Area Public Schools staff members gave their World’s Best Workforce plan a makeover for the 2019-20 school year, after the previous year revealed to be too challenging for the district.

Staff members from across the district came together to create more realistic academic goals that focus on areas such as ACT scores, literacy levels, preparedness for school and graduation rates.

Board members Thursday did question whether the new goals were reachable, but Maurella Cunningham, director of learning and teaching, said the educators worked to determine attainable goals.

The plan, which also includes strategies for how to reach these goals, will soon be submitted to the state as required by law.

To learn more about the new plan and the goals set, visit WAPS’ BoardDocs online from the Thursday meeting.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News