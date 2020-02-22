Winona Area Public Schools sets new workforce goals

Winona Area Public Schools staff members gave their World’s Best Workforce plan a makeover for the 2019-20 school year, after the previous year revealed to be too challenging for the district.

Staff members from across the district came together to create more realistic academic goals that focus on areas such as ACT scores, literacy levels, preparedness for school and graduation rates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Board members Thursday did question whether the new goals were reachable, but Maurella Cunningham, director of learning and teaching, said the educators worked to determine attainable goals.

The plan, which also includes strategies for how to reach these goals, will soon be submitted to the state as required by law.

To learn more about the new plan and the goals set, visit WAPS’ BoardDocs online from the Thursday meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0