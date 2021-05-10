 Skip to main content
Winona Area Public Schools sees 5 more COVID-19 cases
Winona Area Public Schools sees 5 more COVID-19 cases

Cases have continued to grow in the Winona Area Public Schools district, with five new cases confirmed among students and employees between April 29 and May 5.

There have been 70 COVID-19 cases so far this school year.

During that week, 77 people also started quarantine within the district, raising the district's total to 643 having been in quarantine since the start of the school year.

Currently, all students in kindergarten through 12th grade are in-person learning, except for those who have chosen to learn in a virtual format or who attend the Winona Area Learning Center, which is in a hybrid model.

Eighth-grade students were the most recent to change back to this model, as a breakout of COVID-19 led to the district changing the format of this grade to completely virtual in late April.

For more information about how Winona Area Public Schools is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit their website at winonaschools.org.

