Winona Area Public Schools releases current 2021 fall semester protocols

Winona Area Public Schools staff are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases and other factors in the local community, including the recent increase in spread in Winona County.

Masking will depend on an increase of cases in the area and how those are being seen within the district’s families.

If the county’s cases are determined to be in a low or moderate level, then masks will be recommended for everyone, but not enforced.

If the county’s cases reach substantial or high level, masks will be required for everyone — even if they are vaccinated. All buildings will require masks in this case, even if certain ages are being more impacted by possible spread.

It was noted that at this time, with the current case rate in the county, if the school year started the district would require masks to be worn.

Masks will also be required at all times, no matter what, when in public transportation vehicles like busses.

Physical distancing will continue to be focused on in the district, along with proper hygiene techniques and self-administered daily health screenings before going to school.

Any student or employee with possible symptoms of COVID-19 or possible exposure should stay home.