 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona Area Public Schools middle school students to learn completely from a distance
0 comments
breaking topical alert top story

Winona Area Public Schools middle school students to learn completely from a distance

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Middle School students, spreading from grades fifth through eighth, will begin to learn in a completely distance learning format immediately for at least the next three weeks, the Winona Area Public Schools district announced Monday.

All other grades will stay in the hybrid format.

The change, according to district staff, is due to a spike of COVID-19 cases in the county and a sudden need for more staff and students to quarantine.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All middle school level athletics and activities will be on hold until Nov. 30.

Annette Freiheit mug

Freiheit

"While this change is for the middle school only, there is always the possibility that other buildings will have to make a similar shift, or the entire district will need to move into distance learning. We want to give our students an opportunity for in-person learning as long as possible, but the number of students and staff in quarantine, along with signs of spread in the middle school, left us with no choice," Superintendent Annette Freiheit said Monday in a letter to the community.

Tuesday will be an instructional planning day with middle school students having the day off from school.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News