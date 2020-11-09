Winona Area Public Schools middle school students to learn completely from a distance

"While this change is for the middle school only, there is always the possibility that other buildings will have to make a similar shift, or the entire district will need to move into distance learning. We want to give our students an opportunity for in-person learning as long as possible, but the number of students and staff in quarantine, along with signs of spread in the middle school, left us with no choice," Superintendent Annette Freiheit said Monday in a letter to the community.