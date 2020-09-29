Winona Area Public Schools looks for volunteers to share thoughts on curriculum

Winona Area Public Schools is looking for volunteers to share community perspectives on its curriculum.

Two positions are open on the curriculum advisory committee with terms lasting four years.

Prospective candidates for the positions must live within the district and fill out a short application, due Oct. 11, which includes questions about topics such as their skills and reasons for wanting to participate in the committee.

“The purpose of the Curriculum Advisory Committee is to plan and improve the instruction and curriculum affecting state and district academic standards,” WAPS published in a release Tuesday.

“The committee ensures active community participation in all phases of planning and improving instruction and curriculum, especially aspects affecting graduation standards. The committee advises the school board on implementation of the state and local graduation requirements, including K-12 curriculum, assessment, student learning opportunities and other related issues,” the release said.

For a paper application to be printed, visit http://bit.ly/waps_cacapp.

A version to submit online is available on winonaschools.org.

For more information, call Karla Winter at 507-494-0866 or email her at karla.winter@winona.k12.mn.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.