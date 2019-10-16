The Winona Area Public Schools board is considering an app that would help district parents and caregivers track the buses that their children are assigned to.
The FirstView app is available through First Student, which the school contracts for district busing.
If approved, the app, which is expected to be free to both the school and those who use it, would allow the student’s bus to be tracked to the specific stop that the student is registered for. Multiple students’ buses could be tracked by one account.
The app is designed to update about every 15 seconds to allow for the buses to be accurately tracked.
The app will allow for notifications about updates, changes and arrival times and the ability to look at the previous day’s route and arrival times, along with other features.
The buses are already tracked using a GPS. Speed, hard stops and other components are already collected for each bus while they are on the routes. No bus driver is allowed to turn off these trackers.
Current app reviews were discussed during Tuesday’s meeting. Many reviews note that there are occasionally issues with the accuracy of bus locations.
The app presenters said there were technical issues at the start of this school year due to many districts trying to use the app for the first time. These problems are quickly being worked on and improved, company officials said.
With many school board members voicing concerns about student safety, it was revealed that the app has multiple security options that would help limit who would be allowed to be set up to monitor each student, including the ability to block certain email addresses from using the app. Each account also would be password protected.
Account holders would only be able to see the routes and stops of the students they are registered to.
Another concern of board members is who in the district would handle tasks and questions related to the app. This would have to be determined by the district.
Other districts that use the app will be studied, especially those in Minnesota.
The school board is expected to make a decision on using FirstView in November.
(0) comments
