Winona Area Public Schools goes completely virtual starting immediately
Winona Area Public Schools goes completely virtual starting immediately

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise sharply in Winona County, Winona Area Public Schools has announced that it will immediately move into an entirely virtual model, just days after the middle school had switched to the model alone.

The decision comes the same day that Winona County hit a new single-day record with 71 cases.

Minnesota also hit a single-day record Thursday with over 7,000 cases.

According to the district Thursday, six more people who were in the school buildings this semester reported a positive result in the week leading up to Wednesday, raising the total since Sept. 8 to 29.

This total includes students and employees in any of the buildings, which is not separated out in the data.

Additionally, the district said, more than 200 students and employees are currently isolating or quarantining, because of a positive test result, symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19.

Freiheit

“The public health situation deteriorated much faster than we anticipated. As much as we would have liked to give more advance warning, we are concerned that we are exposing our students, staff and their families to infection if we don’t act now," WAPS superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a letter to the community.

Monday will be used as employee instructional planning days, which will help the district prepare for the distance learning switch.

Distance learning classes will begin Tuesday.

Wednesday was originally scheduled as a planning day but will not be, instead turning into another distance learning day.

Free meals will be offered to children 18-years-old and younger, while free child-care will be offered to families with parents in Tier One essential jobs.

"The district will also explore providing in-person instruction and services to students with disabilities and will contact families who may have the option to receive those services," the district said in a release Thursday.

Families who have students that attend in the district will be contacted with more information.

Additional information can also be found at winonaschools.org.

