Winona Area Public Schools goes completely virtual starting immediately

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise sharply in Winona County, Winona Area Public Schools has announced that it will immediately move into an entirely virtual model, just days after the middle school had switched to the model alone.

The decision comes the same day that Winona County hit a new single-day record with 71 cases.

Minnesota also hit a single-day record Thursday with over 7,000 cases.

According to the district Thursday, six more people who were in the school buildings this semester reported a positive result in the week leading up to Wednesday, raising the total since Sept. 8 to 29.

This total includes students and employees in any of the buildings, which is not separated out in the data.

Additionally, the district said, more than 200 students and employees are currently isolating or quarantining, because of a positive test result, symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19.

“The public health situation deteriorated much faster than we anticipated. As much as we would have liked to give more advance warning, we are concerned that we are exposing our students, staff and their families to infection if we don’t act now," WAPS superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a letter to the community.