Winona Area Public Schools had big goals with its 2018-19 World’s Best Workforce plans, but in many cases they were far from reaching them.
During a public hearing Thursday evening, Dr. Maurella Cunningham, director of learning and teaching at WAPS, shared the couple of successes the district had, along with the many struggles that it encountered.
The first category of goals, All Students Ready for School, had mixed results.
The district did see success with enrolling more students in preschool, with a goal having been set to raise enrollment from 153 children to 160. The school was able to enroll 189 students in 2018-19.
The district had placed a focus on the students who are able to qualify for free or reduced lunches. The percentage of the preschoolers was at 25% in 2017-18, increasing to 26% in 2018-19.
Hardship was seen in the second goal of this category, though. In fall 2019, the district was hoping to be able to raise the average initial Fall FastBridge letter sounds assessment average score. The district was hoping to move from 4.3 letter sounds per minute all of the way to 5 letter sounds per minute instead. The district wasn’t able to improve the average score at all, staying at 4.3.
The district faced even more challenges in the All Students in Third Grade Achieving Grade-Level Literacy category. The student had set a three-year plan to hopefully advance the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment reading proficiency percentages for all students in third grade from 50.9% in 2018 to at least 65% by 2021, with hopes to be rising at 5% each year.
In the first year of this plan, the scores dropped from 50.9% in 2018 to 42.1% in 2019, greatly setting the district off track on its original hopes.
WAPS board member Allison Quam focused on this goal and the drop that occurred, describing it as “extremely troubling.” She said that this issue should possibly be discussed with the teachers.
“What is happening in the classroom that is interfering with the children being able to learn how to read?” Quam asked.
The district looked at the differences in percent proficient for white students versus students of color and American Indian students on the MCA assessment.
In math, for all tested grade levels, the district was hoping to decrease the percentage from 26.7% to 20%. What occurred was a decrease to only 25.3%.
In reading, for all tested grade levels, the district planned to decrease the percentage from 23.5% to 20%. The percentage only decreased to 22.1%.
The school did see some progress with its hopes to raise the composite ACT scores for all students in the district. While the district didn’t reach the goal of increasing from 19.7 in 2018 to 20 in 2019, it was able to increase to 19.8 in 2019.
Looking at four-year graduation rates, there was a decrease again. While the district was hoping to increase from 93% to 94% at Winona Senior High School, there was actually a decrease to 91.9%.
At the Winona Area Learning Center, an increase from 28.8% to 40% was hoped for. A decrease to 13.2% occurred. It was noted during the public hearing that because the amount of students at Winona Area Learning Center is so small, any changes will show significantly within the percentages.
The school board showed resistance to the original plan of sticking to many of the same goals and plans for the 2019-20 school year, as proposed.
Board chair Nancy Denzer said she worries about seeing the same results by continuing the same plans.
“I don’t think anyone is pleased with the results,” Denzer said.
She said that, in her view, the World’s Best Workforce plan for the 2019-20 year “needs to be revisited.”
