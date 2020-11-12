Winona Area Public Schools, Cotter Schools move to virtual format

Families who have students that attend in the district will be contacted with more information.

Additional information can also be found at winonaschools.org.

As for Cotter Schools, Cotter president Sister Judith Schaefer said in a letter to the community Thursday that several pods of students are in quarantine and spread is occurring within families.

Additionally, employees are having to take off from work to be with their own children who are unable to go to school or other options due to the pandemic.

"We have used all our resources to stay in person as long as possible – and unfortunately, we have reached our limit," Schaefer said in the letter.

Schaefer said in an email Wednesday that none of the positive cases in the community so far had developed from exposure within classrooms, but instead in their own homes or during activities.

She said that two groups of 15 people each -- which she did not clarify as students or employees -- were planning on returning to classes Friday after quarantining, but two other groups of students were leaving for quarantine on Thursday.

Numerous Cotter community members were being tested at the time of her email Wednesday morning with results pending.