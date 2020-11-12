Winona Area Public Schools, Cotter Schools move to virtual format

All Winona Area Public Schools students and Cotter Schools students in grades 5th through 12th will move to a completely virtual format for learning starting next week, the schools announced late Thursday.
The decision from WAPS came just days after the district announced that only middle school students would learn in a virtual format, while the rest of the students would continue with hybrid learning.
The decisions came the same day that Winona County hit a new single-day record with 71 cases.
Minnesota also hit a single-day record Thursday with over 7,000 cases.
According to the WAPS Thursday, six more people who were in the school buildings this semester reported a positive result in the week leading up to Wednesday, raising the total since Sept. 8 to 29.
This total includes students and employees in any of the buildings, which is not separated out in the data.
Additionally, the district said, more than 200 students and employees are currently isolating or quarantining because of a positive test result, symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19.
“The public health situation deteriorated much faster than we anticipated. As much as we would have liked to give more advance warning, we are concerned that we are exposing our students, staff and their families to infection if we don’t act now," WAPS superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a letter to the community.
Monday will be used as employee instructional planning days, which will help the district prepare for the distance learning switch.
Distance learning classes will begin Tuesday.
Wednesday was originally scheduled as a planning day but will not be, instead turning into another distance learning day.
Free meals will be offered to children 18-years-old and younger, while free child-care will be offered to families with parents in Tier One essential jobs.
"The district will also explore providing in-person instruction and services to students with disabilities and will contact families who may have the option to receive those services," the district said in a release Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Families who have students that attend in the district will be contacted with more information.
Additional information can also be found at winonaschools.org.
As for Cotter Schools, Cotter president Sister Judith Schaefer said in a letter to the community Thursday that several pods of students are in quarantine and spread is occurring within families.
Additionally, employees are having to take off from work to be with their own children who are unable to go to school or other options due to the pandemic.
"We have used all our resources to stay in person as long as possible – and unfortunately, we have reached our limit," Schaefer said in the letter.
Schaefer said in an email Wednesday that none of the positive cases in the community so far had developed from exposure within classrooms, but instead in their own homes or during activities.
She said that two groups of 15 people each -- which she did not clarify as students or employees -- were planning on returning to classes Friday after quarantining, but two other groups of students were leaving for quarantine on Thursday.
Numerous Cotter community members were being tested at the time of her email Wednesday morning with results pending.
"At our weekly meeting with State and County Health professionals, we have been warned that no decrease in Covid-19 numbers will probably be seen until after the holidays. Only careful adherence to safety protocols and a change in personal and family behavior will reduce this projected time frame. Please be safe and make good choices," Schaefer said Thursday in the letter.
"This is an extremely difficult decision to deliver. We are keenly aware of the burden this change puts on families, especially those with several children and adults working from home. We all wish life were different right now. These days call for the best in each of us. May we each find the grace we need to do what is needed," she said.
The distance learning format for Cotter's students in grades 5 through 12 will start Monday and is expected to last until Jan. 4.
All of Cotter's in-person activities and athletics are canceled.
For more information about Cotter's decision, visit www.cotterschools.org.
