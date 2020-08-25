Winona Area Public Schools continue to see decline in enrollment as 2020-21 school year approaches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Area Public Schools continue to see a decrease in enrollment, matching recent trends that proved prominent during the 2019-20 year.

According to preliminary August enrollment, elementary enrollment is at 846, middle school enrollment is at 790 and high school enrollment is at 938, totaling 2,574.

Last year, the elementary school preliminary enrollment was at 892 in August 2019 — 46 more than this August — and dropped to about 864 for the final 2019-20 enrollment total, 18 more than the preliminary for the upcoming year.

At the elementary school levels, first, second and third grades did see increases in enrollment from the 2019-20 final enrollment totals to the August 2020 preliminary enrollment, with first grade seeing the most with an increase of 30.

The 2020-21 budgeted enrollment in the elementary was about 814, 32 less than August’s preliminary total.

As for the middle school, the preliminary enrollment in August 2019 was at 844 — 54 more than the August 2020 preliminary total — and later dropped to about 822 for the school year’s official enrollment total — 32 more than the August 2020 preliminary data.