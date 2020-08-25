Winona Area Public Schools continue to see decline in enrollment as 2020-21 school year approaches

Winona Area Public Schools continue to see a decrease in enrollment, matching recent trends that proved prominent during the 2019-20 year.
According to preliminary August enrollment, elementary enrollment is at 846, middle school enrollment is at 790 and high school enrollment is at 938, totaling 2,574.
Last year, the elementary school preliminary enrollment was at 892 in August 2019 — 46 more than this August — and dropped to about 864 for the final 2019-20 enrollment total, 18 more than the preliminary for the upcoming year.
At the elementary school levels, first, second and third grades did see increases in enrollment from the 2019-20 final enrollment totals to the August 2020 preliminary enrollment, with first grade seeing the most with an increase of 30.
The 2020-21 budgeted enrollment in the elementary was about 814, 32 less than August’s preliminary total.
As for the middle school, the preliminary enrollment in August 2019 was at 844 — 54 more than the August 2020 preliminary total — and later dropped to about 822 for the school year’s official enrollment total — 32 more than the August 2020 preliminary data.
The only grade level in the middle school that saw an increase from the previous year’s final enrollment total was eighth grade, which saw an increase of about 28 students.
The 2020-21 budgeted enrollment for the middle school was about 796, six more than August’s preliminary total.
The high school’s preliminary enrollment for August 2019 was at 993 — 55 more than the August 2020 preliminary total — and dropped down to about 924 for the final enrollment data for the school year.
That data leaves the high school as the only building that has seen an increase in enrollment since the previous school year.
Both 11th and 12th grades saw increases in enrollment from the previous year’s final totals, with about 68 and five students, respectively.
The 2020-21 budgeted enrollment for the high school was about 896, 42 less than August’s preliminary total.
In total, the August 2019 preliminary enrollment was 155 students more than 2020, with a total of 2,729.
The final enrollment for the 2019-20 school year was about 38 students more than the August 2020 preliminary total, as the school year’s final total was about 2,612.
For more information about enrollment numbers at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.
