Winona Area Public Schools closed until March 27 amid COVID-19 concerns

Winona Area Public Schools will be closed from March 16-27 in response to Gov. Tim Walz declaring the closure of all Minnesota schools Sunday.

This time off will allow for staff to prepare a plan if distance learning is later determined to be needed, along with plans to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the schools.

With this extended closure, all after-school activities, athletic activities including practices and events, Community Education programs and building rentals are canceled until the schools reopen.

Key Kids will be offered “with priority given to children of health-care workers, first responders, law enforcement and other essential employees as classified by the Minnesota Department of Education, beginning Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 27,” WAPS superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a message to the community Sunday.

“The closure of schools creates a ripple effect throughout the community, and we are working with the state and other agencies to minimize the disruption to our families. Our plans are developing quickly, and we will have much more information to share with you in the near future,” she said.

There will be an emergency school board meeting focused on COVID-19 at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Winona Senior High School’s Learning Commons.

