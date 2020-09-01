Winona Area Public Schools changes learning model; older students to learn completely from a distance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Area Public Schools students in 7th to 12th grades will now start the school year completely remotely, the district announced Tuesday evening as a response to the quickly increasing COVID-19 case total in Winona County.

Students in early childhood to sixth grades will learn in a hybrid format, with families sectioned into the district’s A group sending their students to the buildings on Monday and Tuesday, while families sectioned in the district’s B group will send their students on Thursday and Friday.

During the rest of the week when not in the buildings, these students will learn virtually.

Families that are scheduled to learn in a hybrid format do have the opportunity to choose to learn completely from a distance.

The school year will begin on Sept. 8 for all students, but only students in the A group for hybrid learning will be in the buildings that day.

Originally, the school board had voted to have all students attend school in this hybrid model, but the county’s total is now quickly approaching 500 as it landed at 481 Tuesday.

Just a little more than a week ago, on Aug. 24, the county had broken the 300 mark as the pandemic passed the five-month mark.