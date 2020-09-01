Winona Area Public Schools changes learning model; older students to learn completely from a distance

Winona Area Public Schools students in 7th to 12th grades will now start the school year completely remotely, the district announced Tuesday evening as a response to the quickly increasing COVID-19 case total in Winona County.
Students in early childhood to sixth grades will learn in a hybrid format, with families sectioned into the district’s A group sending their students to the buildings on Monday and Tuesday, while families sectioned in the district’s B group will send their students on Thursday and Friday.
During the rest of the week when not in the buildings, these students will learn virtually.
Families that are scheduled to learn in a hybrid format do have the opportunity to choose to learn completely from a distance.
The school year will begin on Sept. 8 for all students, but only students in the A group for hybrid learning will be in the buildings that day.
Originally, the school board had voted to have all students attend school in this hybrid model, but the county’s total is now quickly approaching 500 as it landed at 481 Tuesday.
Just a little more than a week ago, on Aug. 24, the county had broken the 300 mark as the pandemic passed the five-month mark.
It was noted in past school board meetings that distant learning is more of a considered option in higher grades than in lower grades, because of cases being more often diagnosed in older students.
Additionally, child care must be offered by the district for families with care-givers or parents who are Tier 1 employees while the students cannot attend in-person classes. Children who are 12 years old or younger can be enrolled in this child care.
“We are disappointed that our students in Grades 7-12 will not be able to begin the school year in-person, even for just two days a week, like we had planned. However, we are hopeful that this is just a temporary change and we can welcome all of our students back into our buildings later in the school year. But the safety of our students, staff and families is a top priority,” district superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a press release Tuesday.
Freiheit made the decision to change the learning model with the help of the Regional Support Team. The team includes both local and state public health officials.
All activities and athletics for 7th grade and older will be postponed. The district has not yet determined whether this decision will impact upcoming weekend events or simply impact events starting on Sept. 8.
For more information, visit winonaschools.org.
