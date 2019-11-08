The Winona Area Public Schools school board may add a new member to its board: a student representative.
According to options that were presented to the board during a briefing Thursday, the student would not be able to vote and would likely serve for a one-year term.
The student would be expected to attend all regular board meetings during the school year and can attend school board workshops and work study sessions, if discussed with the superintendent.
The student would be allowed a own seat at the board table.
He or she would be required to follow the same rules that bind the other school board members.
The student would present a student report each meeting and would be expected to attempt to share the opinions of the student body.
The student would have access to board documents and public materials.
He or she would work with the superintendent to complete the responsibilities expected.
Two options are being looked at for ways to find the student who would join the school board.
One option is to have a member of the student council be the representative.
The other option, which many school board members expressed their preference toward, would be to have all juniors and seniors in the student body be possible options for the position.
If the latter option is chosen, students interested will fill out an application. They will need two endorsements from staff. A principal, counselor, teacher, a board member and the superintendent will review the applicants and the school board will a vote.
The WAPS school board is expected to have the possibility of a student representative as an action item at the next school board meeting Nov. 21.
