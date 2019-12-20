Winona Area Public Schools has focused on transportation this school year after large delays and mix-ups starting on the first day of school.
District officials made it clear to the community that they did not see what happened as acceptable.
When the school board faced the topic of who would be routing the buses for the 2020-21 school year, this message was clear.
K12 will no longer be the routing service for the school district after a vote by the school board. First Student will still be contracted for busing.
Board member Allison Quam said she was very disappointed in how K12 communicated with the school district and the community, along with how they responded to the direction of Superintendent Annette Freiheit.
“As a parent, they were quite horrible, actually,” Quam said. She made it clear that she did not wish for the district to continue contracting for routing services, even though she noted that she was impressed that a representative of K12 had publicly apologized for the errors.
Other board members expressed similar opinions.
Three possible options were laid out for the board for possible routing during the next year. The district could either stay with K12, ask for possible bids on a new company outside of the district to handle routing or they would find a way to have a transportation coordinator once again within the district.
Freiheit said that during the start of the year, when she had to focus much of her time on dealing with transportation, many members of the district’s administration stepped up to try to help her deal with the problems present.
She said that she would work with staff, if the option was chosen, to figure out what would be the most financially responsible way of someone taking on the tasks of a transportation coordinator. It would be later determined what this role would look like.
Freiheit said that communication will be better if the person is working within the district. Staff members, who knew the needs of the district, were already helping to improve transportation in ways that K12 did not initially recognize.
Freiheit later said this option could also allow the district to not have to pay for as many licenses, because less staff would need access to the routing software and information.
Board member Jim Schul moved to accept the option Freiheit recommended.
Quam proposed that an amendment be made that the district administration would look at ways to make district coordination be the most financially responsible decision.
She agreed under Karl Sonneman’s recommendation to add to the amendment that the district would also ask for bids from other routing services.
Sonneman was concerned that having the district coordinate would be more expensive than contracting and didn’t want to add administrative staff at a time enrollment is dropping.
Clerk Michael Hanratty was concerned about the cost of having someone in the district doing the routing, but Freiheit said the costs presented, which were slightly higher than what K12 was offering, was likely the highest that would possibly be paid. Less costly options would be looked at.
Quam was worried about the person would take the role of transportation coordinator, because previous district employees in that position faced burnout.
A transportation coordinator was hired previously within the district, but was cut when the district was examining the budget earlier this year, leading to the work with K12 instead.
Chair Nancy Denzer shared her similar concern about the mental health of the person who may take the tasks needed of the transportation coordinator, but said that she was not satisfied with the current arrangement of having an outside company doing the routing.
Quam and Sonneman both noted that their support for the amendment was not a sign of them not trusting the superintendent’s opinion, but that they simply had some other concerns about how the in district transportation coordinator position would be handled.
Board member Steve Schild, vice chair Tina Lehnertz, Denzer and Schul voted against the proposed amendment originally proposed by Quam.
The original motion of having an in district transportation coordinator was approved, with Hanratty, Quam and Sonneman voting against it.
Freiheit and district staff will look into how the position will be designed and how the administrators will be reorganized. If the position is opened to a possible new employee, the position will not be posted for hiring until likely late spring or June.
The contract with K12 will not conclude until the end of the school year.
As for continuing to work with First Student for busing, the school board voted to extend its contract by five years.
For the first year, the cost will raise by 3.5%, while in following years the cost will only raise by approximately 2.5%.
Freiheit recommended the option.
“It brings a lot of stability to the district in regards to who is providing transportation for our students. (First Student has) done an excellent job of doing that,” Freiheit said.
The board also considered two years. If that had been chosen, the district would see an increase of cost by 4% in the first year and 3% in the second.
Sonneman was the only one to vote against accepting the five-year extension to the contract with First Student. He expressed earlier in the meeting that a better deal may have been able to been reached if negotiations had taken place about the cost.
Because the district decided to extend the contract with First Student, the possibility of using the First View app is still an option. The app would allow caregivers to know where their child’s bus is on the assigned routes. The app would be free for the district to use.
