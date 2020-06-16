Winona Area Public Schools board discusses idea of ending partnership with local police department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The positive impact the Winona Area Public Schools district is having on its students was a part of the focus during a special board meeting Monday night.

After protests have occurred across the nation, including movements made in Winona after a Minneapolis death caused by a police officer, the school board responded to the many community members who have made their opinions clear about the treatment of black students and the use of police officers in the schools.

Many board members shared the comments that they’ve heard from residents, including the feeling of mistreatment toward minorities and the discomfort they feel about the current system of law enforcement in the buildings.

The idea of ending the district’s partnership with the local police department was discussed Monday — a move seen in many school districts in Minnesota — but a decision was not finalized. The topic may be discussed again during the next regular school board meeting Thursday.

Other members of school district staff are being considered as alternatives for officers that are assigned to the district by the Winona Police Department.

The board members did agree to direct a task force to investigate every area of support available to students in the district by December 2020.

