Winona Area Public Schools board decides how to use ESSER funds

The Winona Area Public Schools board has approved the use of approximately $5.6 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

The federal funds were given to schools across the nation to help schools and their students and families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Areas receiving over $500,000 include the WAPS Online Learning Academy with $1,350,000; strategies for addressing learning loss with $792,888.66; support staff and students in the Student Success Department with $679,350; and student academic services for K-12 special education and English learners with $530,000.

Examples of ways to address possible learning loss include a focus on class sizes and the possible need for overloads in smaller classes; more tutoring options at all levels; and a specialist to help with elementary science education.

Other focuses receiving funds include: multi-tiered system of supports, student academic services in early childhood, curriculum, AVID throughout the district, social emotional learning and mental health services, professional development in the Winhawk Learning and Teaching Summer Academy, mitigation strategies and equipment, and family engagement activities.