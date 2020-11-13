Winona Area Public Schools board canvasses election results

Winona Area Public Schools board canvassed the general election results Thursday during a special meeting.

Three positions were up for election this year: district three, district four and district five.

Two of the positions, whose incumbents ran for re-election, will not change as Jim Schul with district four and Tina Lehnertz with district five won election.

Stephanie Smith will take over representing district three after finding victory in a close battle against Tesla Mitchell, as 26 votes separated the two candidates.

Smith will take over for board member Allison Quam.

The new term will begin on the first Monday of January and will last for four years.

In total, for each district in order, 3,255, 4,279 and 3,597 votes were cast.

For more information about the WAPS board, visit winonaschools.org.

