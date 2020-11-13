 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona Area Public Schools board canvasses election results
0 comments
alert top story

Winona Area Public Schools board canvasses election results

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting in Winona at East End Recreation Center

Voters at the East End Recreation Center fill out their ballot during the 2020 presidential election. 

 Josh DeLaRosa Winona Daily News

Winona Area Public Schools board canvassed the general election results Thursday during a special meeting.

Three positions were up for election this year: district three, district four and district five.

Two of the positions, whose incumbents ran for re-election, will not change as Jim Schul with district four and Tina Lehnertz with district five won election.

Stephanie Smith will take over representing district three after finding victory in a close battle against Tesla Mitchell, as 26 votes separated the two candidates.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith will take over for board member Allison Quam.

The new term will begin on the first Monday of January and will last for four years.

In total, for each district in order, 3,255, 4,279 and 3,597 votes were cast.

For more information about the WAPS board, visit winonaschools.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News